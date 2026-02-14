Prince William & Kate Middleton share 'unseen' tender moment to mark Valentine's Day

Prince William & Kate Middleton mark Valentine's Day with 'unseen' snap

In the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton are known as symbols of unity. Their companionship since their marriage has had its ups and downs, yet they hold on to each other.



Now, as they mark their 23rd Valentine's Day together, the couple opted to share an "unseen" yet tender moment from their life.

It was a snap taken by photographer Josh Shinner at Anmer Hall – the Waleses' private home in Norfolk – last year.

Through the photo, the couple offers a softer yet candid look to their admirers, who often get to see them in formal royal portraits on social media.

Through the affectionate photograph, William and Kate convey a message of warmth and celebration of family life, despite dedicating their lives to royal duty.

Further, the snap's background – the duo's countryside home in Norfolk – highlights the spot where the couple usually retreated after hectic royal engagements in London, Windsor, and overseas.

Under the post, scores of sweet reactions wished William and Kate a Valentine's Day.

"Oh beautiful and what a suprise for us who love your highnesses. Happy Valentine's day," one person writes.

Another pens, "Wow thank you so very much. And happy Valentines too. When I see you I remember Princess Diana. Her beauty. She will always be remembered."

It is worth noting that marking Valentine's Day with official releases is perhaps a new trend because it was not traditionally followed.