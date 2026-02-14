Why Meghan Markle is so desperate to guide Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud

Meghan Markle is reportedly taking a close interest in helping Brooklyn Beckham because she sees a lot of herself in him.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex relates to the pressures David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son is facing ever since addressing his family feud publically.

An insider told a US based entertainment site that Meghan believes she has faced same kind of public scrutiny and similar challenges both in Hollywood and during her time in the royal family.

They said Meghan reached out to Brooklyn as soon as he posted an explosive story against his family on Instagram.

"As soon as she saw how quickly things were spiraling, Meghan reached out to Brooklyn. Her first instinct wasn't strategy - it was concern,” they said.

“She made it clear that his well-being had to come first and that no public narrative is worth sacrificing your mental health over.

The source continued, "She encouraged him to step back from the noise, log off where possible, and focus on the people immediately around him.

“Meghan knows how overwhelming the online pile-on can be, and she didn't want him reacting impulsively or feeling pressured to defend himself in real time."

Further addressing the issue, the insider said, "At the same time, she gently advised that if he does decide to speak further, it needs to be done thoughtfully and on his own terms.

“In her view, social media statements can be misinterpreted or taken out of context. She believes a structured, in-depth interview - where he feels safe, supported and able to explain himself fully – would give him a fairer opportunity to be understood.

“It's about reclaiming control of the narrative rather than letting it run away with him."