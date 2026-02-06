Meghan's As Ever launch overshadowed by design error: ‘Worse than amateurish’

Meghan Markle mocked online after followers spotted a design mistake in a promotional image for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex had shared news of a Valentine’s Day gift bundle, including four limited-edition chocolates and two spreads, on the brand’s Instagram page, but critics were quick to note a graphic design flaw in one of the images.

“A sweet surprise! Shop the Limited Edition Sweetheart Bundle featuring our Signature As Ever x @compartes Chocolate Collection paired with our Raspberry and Strawberry Spreads in Keepsake Packaging — just in time for Valentine’s Day. A gift for yourself, or the one you love,” the caption read.

Pointing at one of the pictures, social media users claimed that text alignment and product layout looked sloppy.

“Not only is the general design horrific, but the text is off-centre,” one critic penned on X (formerly Twitter), as per The Express.

“It's worse than amateurish!” one wrote while another added, “Meghan Markle SERIOUSLY needs to hire a copy editor and a graphic designer.”

“As someone who has spent some 30 yrs in the photography business, mostly product and commercial, yes this su***. Royally, I might add,” added another.

“It’s not only off-centre, but it’s also asymmetrical too. Product placements have no base,” a forth comment read.

“Ugh…I wish that she had bracketed the right-hand side with the candle and put the spread inside the candle… centre the words,” penned a fifth.