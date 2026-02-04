Maple Leafs vs Oilers: Maccelli leads Toronto to third straight win

The Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers matchup ended with Toronto continuing its strong run, defeating Edmonton 5-2 on Tuesday night to earn a third straight victory.

Matias Maccelli led the way with two goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Matthew Knies added a goal and an assist. John Tavares scored his 20th of the season and Bobby McMann sealed the win with an empty net goal.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves, including a key diving stop on Leon Draisaitl late in the third period.

The Edmonton Oilers got goals from Jake Walman and Kasperi Kapanen, while Connor Ingram stopped 22 shots. Edmonton briefly tied the game early in the third period when Kapanen made it 2-2, but penalties proved costly.

Rookie Matthew Savoie was called for interference and Mattias Janmark followed with a high sticking penalty giving Toronto a two man advantage.

Maccelli capitalized quickly on the 5-on-3 power play, and Tavares added another goal moments later to push Toronto ahead for good.

The Maple Leafs finished the night 2-for-2 on the power play, while Edmonton failed to score on its lone opportunity.

Toronto entered the game after a 4-2 win over Calgary and now heads into the Olympic break riding momentum.

Edmonton has dropped two straight and has one game remaining before the NHL pauses for the Milan Cortina Games.