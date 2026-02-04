76ers vs Warriors injury report: Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid both ruled out

The 76ers vs Warriors matchup will look very different than expected, with several star players ruled out ahead of the final game before the NBA trade deadline.

According to team injury reports, Stephen Curry will miss the game for the Golden State Warriors because of right patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as “runner’s knee.” The team has listed Curry as day to day.

The Warriors will also be without Jimmy Butler III, who is sidelined with a right ACL tear, along with Jonathan Kuminga due to a left knee bone bruise and Seth Curry, who continues to deal with left sciatic nerve irritation.

Two way player LJ Cryer is also out with a hamstring injury, while Moses Moody is listed as probable despite knee soreness.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers will be missing MVP centre Joel Embiid because of right ankle and knee injury management.

Embiid has been limited to 29 games this season but remains a key presence when healthy.

Philadelphia will also be without Paul George, who is serving a 25 game league suspension.

With both teams missing several core players, the game is expected to feature more role players and backups than usual.

Tip off is scheduled for 7:00PM PT, with coverage airing on NBC Sports Bay Area.