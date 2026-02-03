Dogecoin to Moon? Elon Musk sparks new speculation for 2027

Elon Musk recently sparked excitement by hinting that a Dogecoin-funded mission to the Moon is slated for 2027. Speculation has been increasing regarding the “DOGE-1” satellite mission and the ongoing integration of the meme coin into his aerospace and automotive ventures.

In response to a Tesla hub of his old pledge, Musk stated that the SpaceX might send a Dogecoin-funded CubeSat into lunar orbit as early as next year, agreeing it’s “inevitable.” The DOGE-1 mission was fully paid for by Dogecoin- SpaceX’s first crypto customer- despite the habitual delays pushing targets from 2022 to mid-2026 or 2027.

Responding to a query from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account on X platform, Elon Musk indicated that the mission might happen in 2027. This statement has revived interest in the potential collaboration between Dogecoin and SpaceX.

What is the DOGE-1 mission

The DOGE-1 mission was planned by Canadian research firm Geometric Energy Corporation and is fully funded with Dogecoin. The mission aims to collect lunar data using onboard sensors and cameras, while also broadcasting advertisements and images back to Earth with a miniature screen. Although originally scheduled for late 2023, the launch has faced several delays. According to Geometric CEO Samuel Reid, the team is now targeting a launch in the second half of 2026.