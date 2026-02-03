Cameron Casorso, Kamloops goalie for Southern Alberta Mustangs, killed in Stavely crash

Cameron Casorso was one of three Southern Alberta Mustangs junior hockey players killed in a fatal vehicle crash near Stavely, Alta., while travelling to team practice Monday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at an intersection along Highway 2 in Stavely, when a small passenger vehicle carrying Casorso and his teammates collided with a gravel-hauling semi-truck. All three players were pronounced dead at the scene.

Casorso, an 18-year-old goaltender from Kamloops, British Columbia, developed as a hockey player in Kamloops’ minor hockey system, spending much of his youth with the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association before moving to Alberta to play with the Southern Alberta Mustangs, who compete in the US Premier Hockey League’s Premier Division.

He and fellow Kamloops native JJ Wright had long ties to the local hockey community.

In a statement mourning the loss, the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association highlighted both players’ years in the program and the lasting impact they had on teammates, coaches, and families across the city.

The Mustangs organization also issued a statement expressing deep sorrow, saying: “these young men were more than hockey players — they were teammates, sons, brothers, friends, and deeply loved members of our Mustangs family.”

A memorial featuring Casorso’s jersey and hockey stick was set up at the Stavely Arena, where players, coaches, and community members gathered to grieve.