Wild vs Oilers: Edmonton hoping to continue win streak against Minnesota

The Edmonton Oilers will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is expected to get the start as the Oilers continue their eight game homestand.

Edmonton enters the matchup after a 4-3 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

“It took a while, obviously, but it’s nice to get over that hump and get three wins in a row, and we only have three games left,” Zach Hyman said according to NHL.

“So you want to go into the break feeling good, and it’s a big opportunity for us.”

The Oilers needed a third period come bakc to beat San Jose and are hoping for a stronger start against a Minnesota team that sits second in the Western Conference with a 31-14-10 record.

“Obviously, being able to capitalize when we can has been good, and the way we finished, we’ve had a long and hard push at the end of the games, and that’s what we need to do,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

“But we’d like to make it a little easier going into those third periods. They’re a very good hockey team. They have some dynamic players – Kaprisov, Hughes, among others – but those two are among the best in the NHL,” he added.

Hyman scored the overtime winner Thursday and now has 20 goals in his last 25 games.

“I feel good,” Hyman said, as quoted by NHL. “Coming off major surgery takes a little time to get back to feeling good, but I feel healthy now.”