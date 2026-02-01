Kaitlyn Lawes advances to Scotties final as her undefeated run continues

Kaitlyn Lawes remains unbeaten at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after leading her rink to a dominant win Saturday night.

Team Kaitlyn Lawes improved to 10-0 at the national women’s curling championship with a 10-2 victory over Team Canada’s Kerri Einarson in the all-Manitoba Page 1-2 game.

With the loss, Einarson moves to the semifinal on Sunday afternoon, where she will face Alberta’s Selena Sturmay.

Sturmay advanced by defeating Nova Scotia’s Christina Black 8-4 in the Page 3-4 game earlier Saturday.

Lawes will wait for the winner of the semifinal in Sunday’s final. Lawes took control of the game early, scoring four points with hammer in the opening end.

Strong shots from Laura Walker and Selena Njegovan set up the big score, and Einarson was unable to recover.

After a draw for one in the second end, the game quickly tilted in Lawes’ favour.

Lawes entered the Scotties as a Canadian Team Ranking System qualifier and had lost the Manitoba final earlier this season.

She now has two wins over Einarson this week, handing the four-time champion her only two losses of the tournament.

The winner of Sunday’s final will represent Canada at the world women’s championship in Calgary next month.