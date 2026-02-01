Canadiens vs Sabres: Buffalo aims for sixth straight win vs Montreal

The Buffalo Sabres will try to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo has been one of the NHL’s hottest teams since early December. Over their last 24 games, the Sabres are 20-3-1 and lead the league in wins and team save percentage at .919.

They also rank near the top in goals scored and goals allowed, showing strength at both ends of the ice.

The Sabres have been strong at home and on the road during this stretch, holding one of the best points percentages in the league in both situations.

“We’ve got some swag right now, I would call it,” defenseman Michael Kesselring said according to NHL.

“I think everybody’s happy coming to the locker room, and we’re having so much fun together right now.”

Goaltender Alex Lyon, drawing on his recent experience in Detroit, warned that momentum can disappear quickly during a playoff push.

“We’re not just gonna go for the playoffs, we’re gonna go for the Cup, and that’s our goal: get better each and every day,” Alex Tuch said after his hat trick Thursday versus Los Angeles.

“We’re not in here just to squeak in; we’re in here to try to keep winning.”