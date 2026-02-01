Meghan Markle. Prince Harry branded 'gems' by Archie's nanny

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s house help is touching upon what if feels like working with the Royals.

Lorren Khumalo, who worked as Prince Archie’s nanny when the Sussexes were still in the UK, has revealed her first meeting with the couple.

Speaking on an episode of The Breakfast Club with Zenzele Ndebele, Lorren added:

"So I [thought] I'll wear something dark and nice kitten heels but I'll look presentable for a royal so I need to do my best. But I didn't use any make-up, I said if they take me, they take me as I am. I wasn't born with a silver spoon, I'm not blue blood, I will go as I am and trust me with my God, I'll get this job."

Frogmore and added: "So I got there and there's lots of checks that they do but when I got there I expected to see a princely somebody, in those very expensive German, Swiss suits or something. He was in his jeans, in aT-shirt, walking barefoot because it was hot.

"And I kept asking his PPO, so his protection officer, 'Do I curtsy, do I have to?' And he just looked at me and laughed and he said, 'You'll see, Prince Harry is amazing'. When I got there, the way he opened his arms 'Hello Lorren!' and gave me a hug. [I thought] 'Wow, what a gentleman, what a gem', oh my goodness, I couldn't believe it."

She continued: "And when I walked in and saw Meghan I thought 'My God, what a beautiful woman'. I just felt so comfortable, it wasn't so formal as I expected it to be, it was just a normal home."