Sarah Ferguson considers life overseas as Beatrice, Eugenie seek distance

Sarah Ferguson is said to be more open to the idea of living abroad as those close to her believe Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would be better off with some distance from their parents’ scandal.

A source told Radar Online that it’s hard for the sisters to fully build their own lives and public image while former Prince Andrew and Sarah remain so closely tied to UK.

While Fergie is open to foreign relocation, Andrew still feels deeply about his home country and does not want to move.

"Those close to the family genuinely believe that Beatrice and Eugenie would be better served by having unmistakable space from their parents' situation,” said a source.

They added, “Creating that kind of separation is difficult when Andrew and Sarah remain so visibly based in Britain.

"The thinking is that real distance, both physical and symbolic, would make it far easier for the sisters to establish their own identities without constantly being linked back to their parents."

The insider continued, "Sarah has always shown an ability to adjust and reinvent herself when circumstances change. Rather than seeing a move as a loss, she's said to view it as an opportunity to remove herself from the relentless scrutiny and criticism.

“For her, the idea of going abroad represents a chance to draw a line under a difficult period and begin a calmer, more private chapter of her life."

As for the former Duke of York, they said the UK “still carries a powerful sense of belonging and identity for him, and the idea of leaving it behind is emotionally complicated.

“At the same time, there's a growing recognition that remaining where he is only serves as a constant reminder of past events.

“Staying put, in many ways, keeps reopening wounds that have never fully healed, making it harder for him to move forward."