Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney on 'positive terms' again

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney are on positive terms, the estranged husband of Jessica has shared a major update on their friendship.

Ben, who had been married to Jessica for 16 years, was asked about their friendship on the “Can’t Be Censored” Podcast.

He disclosed that he believes Jessica and Meghan are on “positive terms” again.

Ben further said, “There’s so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff.”

“It’s Jess’ story to tell. I wouldn’t speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms,” according to a report by the New Idea.

Meghan met stylist Jessica in 2011, while she was filming Suits, and their bond strengthened over the years.

Even Jessica’s children, Brian, John, and Ivy, served as the page boys and a bridesmaid, respectively, at Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

However, fractures allegedly formed between the duchess and the stylist after Jessica was axed from TV gigs following a white privilege row with blogger, Sasha Exeter.

Sasha accused Jessica of “white privilege” after a dispute they had over the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile, an insider had previously told the Page Six, “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”