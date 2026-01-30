Meghan Markle’s look in new photo sparks social media mockery
Royal fans ridicule Meghan Markle’s new photo on As Ever website
Meghan Markle faced online criticism after posting a new black-and-white photo on her As Ever website.
Soon after the photo was dropped, social media critics claimed that it made her look like she was “cosplaying” Audrey Hepburn.
The image, released shortly after the launch of Valentine’s Day products, showed the Duchess of Sussex holding a folded sheet of paper with “As Ever” written on it.
Prince Harry’s wife could be seen wearing a patterned cloche-style hat, sunglasses and a light, quarter-sleeve top.
Mocking Meghan’s look, many commented that the hat was too small, the pose looked awkward and that her attempt to copy Hepburn’s iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s style had failed.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one critic wrote, “She’s trying to look like Audrey Hepburn and has once again, FAILED MISERABLY,” per The Express.
Another penned, “That's one seriously ugly hat. Completely bizarre photograph, even the positioning of her hands looks really strange and uncomfortable.”
“She’s trying to do Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The hat has too small a brim, Audrey’s was the same sort of shape but bigger,” another mocked Meghan.
“I guess she’s trying to emulate Audrey Hepburn. As if!” commented one, whole another added, “She is trying to be Aubrey Hepburn.”
