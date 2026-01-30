'Major' different between Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham highlighted

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham are compared over their personalities.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Spice Girl, who are both married to famous husbands, differ each other on the basis of ‘vulnerabilities.’

Royal expert Gemma Strong writes for Mirror: “But there is one major difference between Meghan and Victoria, according to an expert. And it all comes down to vulnerability. “

She adds: “In October, Victoria starred in her own three-part Netflix series - following on from the success of husband David's documentary - in which she laid bare her personal pain; discussing her eating disorder for the very first time, being bullied at school, and enduring decades of public criticism.”

“It has been noted that the series was highly curated; it was produced under her husband David's production company, Studio 99 and it's thought the Beckhams were given full editorial control. Nevertheless, Victoria garnered praise for showing a more 'candid' version of herself, which, in turn, warmed her to the public,” she added.

Speaking about Meghan, the expert noted: “The Duchess's 'at home' series saw her invite a series of 'friends' over, but it was later confirmed filming did not take place in her Montecito mansion, and viewers questioned the choice of guests - many of which appeared to be closer to 'acquaintances.’”

She continued: “The content of her show also presented some issues. Meghan was widely lambasted for her tips on how to be the perfect hostess - from arranging fruit platters to flower pressing - with critics claiming it was inauthentic and out of touch.”ro