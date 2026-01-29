King Charles’ true pillar of strength revealed and its not Prince William

King Charles’ strongest source of support has been revealed as his sister Princess Anne, rather than heir Prince William, according to royal experts.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl revealed that the Princess Royal has quietly become the backbone of the monarchy.

According to Woman & Home, Anne carries out more engagements than any other royal and offers steady support to Charles with absolutely no drama involved.

Nicholl said Anne’s greatest strength is that she has never sought attention or tried to outshine her brother and has always chosen to stand firmly by his side.

"One of her biggest successes is that she's never tried to overshadow Charles," the expert told the publication about Princess Anne.

She added, "She has always just been there by his side as a pillar of strength, and she's like a hybrid of Elizabeth and Prince Philip in being no-fuss, not overly emotional and just getting on with the job."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Anne was once asked why she was so dedicated even though she would never take over the monarchy.

To this she responded, "It's not just about, 'Can I get a tick in the box for doing this?' No, it's about serving.”

“It comes from an example from both my parents' way of working and where they saw their role being. I mean, my father served,” added the Princess Royal.

“It was a more direct form of service, I suppose you could argue and the Queen's has been a lifelong service in a slightly different way."