Princess Beatrice, Eugenie praised for choosing King Charles over Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received praises for making the “right decision” by choosing to side with King Charles over their ‘disgraced’ father, Andrew.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and honours and was asked to vacet the Royal Lodge due to his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Later on, he got banned from attending Royal family’s annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham, however, his daughters were invited to the bash.

Instead of choosing to stay with their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie chose to spend Christmas with the royal family.

Now, royal expert Matt Wilkinson told The Sun that the sisters made the right choice by snubbing their parents.

"I was fascinated by Beatrice and Eugenie going to Sandringham because we were led to believe that both of them were going to stay away from Royal Lodge, they were going to stay away from Sandringham to avoid being seen as taking sides,” he said.

“However, they changed their minds and they went to Sandringham. They were standing on the steps outside of the church, smiling, happy with the King."

Meanwhile, it was reported that Eugenie has cut off contact with Andrew entirely while Beatrice has tried to balance staying close to both her father and the royal family.

Speaking on it, a source told Daily Mail, “They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him.”

They revealed that Andrew is “devastated” by Eugenie’s decision.