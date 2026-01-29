Prince William highlights key issue while raising concerns about social media

Prince William highlighted a key issue as he raised concerns on how texting and social media are causing people to lose the “art of debating.”

Speaking during a visit to a community hub in North London, the Prince of Wales said quick messages are often misunderstood and make real conversation harder.

The future King, whose own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, do not have mobile phones, emphasized the importance of listening to others.

"Everyone just wants to send a quick message on social media or a quick text, and it's just fired off, and usually you read it incorrectly or it's got different connotations in it,” said William.

"We have lost the art of debating,” he said, before sharing how important it is to understand that "not everyone thinks like you.”

"We are only a community if we listen to everyone. For me, it's all about a message,” added King Charles’ son.

"If we're not talking about something, there's no message, and we need to be able to hear each other and listen to each other."

William also received praises from childcare expert Jo Frost, who told Hello! Magazine that he and Kate Middleton are doing the right thing by limiting how much time the kids spend on phones.

"From a professional standpoint I strongly agree with the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales are making,” she said.

The expert continued, "Their approach to holding back on smartphones and limiting their children's screen exposure is not old-fashioned parenting — it is based on informed, intentional, and deeply connected, intuitive parenting.”