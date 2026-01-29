Nick Cousins goes viral after punching Brady Tkachuk during Avalanche vs Senators

The Ottawa Senators delivered a statement performance Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche, but it was a lighthearted bench moment involving Nick Cousins and Brady Tkachuk that quickly went viral.

Ottawa was protecting a narrow 3-2 lead late in the third period when Colorado pulled its goalie for an extra attacker.

The Senators made the most of the opportunity, with captain Tkachuk scoring an empty net goal to put the game out of reach and effectively seal the victory.

As Tkachuk skated back to the bench following the goal, Cousins greeted him in an unexpected way.

After pulling his captain in for a celebratory embrace, Cousins began mock “punching” Tkachuk, a playful gesture that drew laughs from teammates and instantly caught the attention of fans watching at home.

The moment, widely shared online, added an extra layer of entertainment to an already memorable night for Ottawa.

The Senators went on to close out a 5-2 win over Colorado, capping one of their most complete performances of the season.