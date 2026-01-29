Avalanche vs Senators: Stutzle shines in Ottawa’s win
Ottawa Senators earned a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre, powered by a goal and an assist from Tim Stutzle.
Ottawa built on a strong defensive effort and timely scoring to secure its second straight win after a difficult perisod.
Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux also scored for the Senators, while Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub each finished with two assists.
Goaltender James Reimer stopped 16 shots in his fifth start over the last six games.
The opening period ended scoreless, though Ottawa controlled play and outshot Colorado 9-4.
The Senators broke through early in the second period when Nick Cousins scored on a breakaway.
Colorado answered later in the period, but Ottawa quickly regained the lead and carried a 2-1 advantage into intermission.
Giroux extended the lead early in the third period before Valeri Nichushkin pulled Colorado within one.
The Avalanche could not complete the comeback, as Ottawa sealed the win with two late empty net goals from Tkachuk and Stutzle.
Colorado received goals from Nichushkni and Parker Kelly, while goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves.
The loss marked Colorado’s fifth defeat in its past seven games.
