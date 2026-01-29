Artemi Panarin trade buzz links Rangers star to top playoff contenders

Trade speculation surrounding Artemi Panarin continues to grow, with signs pointing toward the veteran player nearing the end of his tenure with the New York Rangers.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Rangers are expected to hold Panarin out of the lineup for trade related reasons until the Olympic break begins on February 6 if a deal is not completed sooner.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury recently announced the team is entering another retooling phase, making Panarin a logical trade chip.

The 34-year-old is a pending free agent and would likely require a major contract on his next deal.

Despite his age, Panarin remains one of the league’s most productive forwards. He leads the Rangers with 38 assists and 57 points this season and recorded 120 points two years ago.

The primary hurdle in a deal is money as Panarin carries an $11.6 million cap hit for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and will be an unrestricted free agent afterward.

Still, several playoff hopefuls are viewed as potential fits, including the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, and the Washington Capitals.