Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s finances suffer a beating: ‘It may even tear apart their marriage’

2026 has hit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hard, because not even a month into the year starting the couple have been hit with an investigation involving their financial discrepancies as well as ballooning expenses.

This has come with the rechristening of Archewell Philanthropies as it takes on a monumental shift in its name and outlook.

But the fear that’s brought a courtier to the forefront also warns that a blow up associated with Archewell might as well ruin their seven year marriage, because that is how pivotal the charity is to their image.

According to a report by Globe magazine the findings also pose the risk of torpedoing their reconciliation with King Charles.

In the courtier’s own words, “Archewell is Harry and Meghan’s crown jewel. It’s been central to their humanitarian mission since leaving their official roles in Britain’s royal family.”

So “if it were linked to any wrongdoing or fraud, the shame could shred their public image — and may even tear apart their seven-year marriage.”

This comes on the heel of Prince Harry’s issues with Sentebale which is a charity that aids in HIV treatment of kid and young males as of 2026. However, the charity created in honor of Princess Diana has seen the resignation of its cheif Dr. Sophie Chandauka, but it came with allegation of “harassment and bullying at scale.”