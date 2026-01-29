Jessica Mulroney’s estranged husband drops news and reveals if Meghan Markle’s still friends

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney are known to have had their ups and downs, especially after she wound up caught in a racism row, but now it Ben Mulroney has dropped some insight into what the relationship looks like between the women.

The Canadian TV and radio host shared all this yesterday during an epside of the Can’t Be Censored podcast featuring and the topic came up at the prompting of cohost Travis Dhanraj because he asked Ben about the status of Jessica’s relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Pivoting from their chat about Meghan’s marriage Travis asked, “there's so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff. Do you want to say anything about where things are?”

While Bens’ claim was short he said, “it’s Jess’ story to tell. I wouldn’t speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms.”

What is pertinent to mention about Meghan’s friendship with Jessica, it dates back decades, and even saw her kids play roles during her wedding because Mulroney’s daughter Ivy was one of her bridesmaids, while her twin sons John and Brian performed duties of page boys, as well had to hold Meghan’s veil during her walk down the aisle.