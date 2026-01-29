Jessica Mulroney’s estranged husband drops news and reveals if Meghan Markle’s still friends
We finally have a status update on the friendship between Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney are known to have had their ups and downs, especially after she wound up caught in a racism row, but now it Ben Mulroney has dropped some insight into what the relationship looks like between the women.
The Canadian TV and radio host shared all this yesterday during an epside of the Can’t Be Censored podcast featuring and the topic came up at the prompting of cohost Travis Dhanraj because he asked Ben about the status of Jessica’s relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.
Pivoting from their chat about Meghan’s marriage Travis asked, “there's so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff. Do you want to say anything about where things are?”
While Bens’ claim was short he said, “it’s Jess’ story to tell. I wouldn’t speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms.”
What is pertinent to mention about Meghan’s friendship with Jessica, it dates back decades, and even saw her kids play roles during her wedding because Mulroney’s daughter Ivy was one of her bridesmaids, while her twin sons John and Brian performed duties of page boys, as well had to hold Meghan’s veil during her walk down the aisle.
-
Moment Princess Diana spoke about ‘biggest disease in the work.’
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s finances suffer a beating: ‘It may even tear apart their marriage’
-
Kate Middleton does not ‘cave in’ when it comes to her kids, says expert
-
King Charles reverts to the only royal that will ‘listen’: ‘Kate’s his only hope with Meghan’
-
King Charles shows snippets from a magical evening at Windsor Castle: Video
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie get stuck as Andrew’s distress turns humiliating
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are living in ‘goldfish bowl’ amid media glare
-
King Charles turns to Kate Middleton as Prince William puts his foot down during his cancer battle