Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are living in ‘goldfish bowl’ amid media glare

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are drained of the media attention amid their father’s exile.

The York sisters are going through an ‘incredibly hard time’ as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is driven out of the Royal Family.

“For all the privileges of royal life, it’s also a life of sacrifice,” royal commentator Katie Nicholl says. “They live in a goldfish bowl, and one of the biggest sacrifices of all is that the world sees their every move.”

“It must have been incredibly hard, not only as a mother coming to terms with a shocking and overwhelming cancer diagnosis, but also in having to tell her children and then the entire nation,” adds Katie.

“The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship adds.

“Obviously they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world,” says an expert.