Prince William talks about 'confidence' for future after opposing King Charles olive branch to Harry

Prince William learned about youth-led social action projects

Prince William is talking about ‘confidence’ for future after opposing his father King Charles olive branch to estranged brother Harry.

The future king visited a community hub in North London on Wednesday to engage with young people whose lives have been transformed through Children in Need funding.

He travelled to the Ubele Initiative, located at the Wolves Lane Centre, where he learned about youth-led social action projects supported by the We Move FWD programme.

Later, Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William with a sweet message.

The statement reads, “Supporting young changemakers.”

Prince William said, “Meeting young people supported by BBC Children in Need’s We Move FWD programme to hear how youth-led social action is creating opportunity, confidence and skills for the future.”

The message adds, “From food growing and environmental awareness to arts, media and community leadership, inspiring to see black young people shaping positive change.”

Earlier, royal expert Rob Shuter claimed that King Charles is quietly considering a ‘dramatic — and deeply personal’ move to mend his fractured relationship with Harry and Meghan Markle by opening the gates of his most private sanctuary, Balmoral Castle.

“This is Charles’ most personal residence,” the palace insider tells Rob, adding “Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal.”

However, Prince William is strongly opposed.

“He believes it’s too much, too soon — and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal.”