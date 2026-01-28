King and Queen conclude foreign trip amid protests against US over Greenland

Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary on Wednesday concluded their two-day visit to Estonia, with the hosts holding an official farewell in the royal couple's honor.

The royal family said Estonia's President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis bid fare farewell to the king and queen at Danish King's Garden in Tallinn.

The Danish royals visited Estonia amid tensions between the US and Denmark over Greenland.

Meanwhile, protesters carrying slogans that read "Yankees go home" and "Hands off Greenland" gathered in front of the American embassy in Denmark in support of Greenland.⁠

⁠The protests were held as US President Trump warned on Friday that he may impose tariffs on countries that oppose his plans to take over Greenland.⁠

⁠Trump’s threat came after Britain joined EU nations including France, Germany and Sweden on a scoping exercise for a deployment to Greenland designed to reassure the US that the island is well defended.⁠

In the absence of King Frederik and Queen Mary, the couple's son assumed the role of the Head of State of Denmark as a regent.

"When His Majesty the King stays outside the realm, it is basically His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, who as regent enters the role of Head of State. It's also the case this week, when the Royal couple is on state visits to Estonia and Lithuania," read the Danish language caption of a social media post shared by the royal house.