Jessica Pegula shines against Anisimova in Australian Open quarterfinal

Jessica Pegula put up a strong performance in the Australian Open quarterfinals, taking control early against fellow American Amanda Anisimova to win the opening set 6-2.

The sixth-seeded Pegula came out with confidence, immediately putting pressure on Anisimova. She earned an early break and set the tone steady. Anisimova, the tournament’s fourth seed, struggled to find consistency early as Pegula dictated most of the rallies.

As the first set unfolded, Pegula continued to look comfortable, holding serve with ease and capitalizing on Anisimova’s mistakes.

Anisimova committed 13 errors in the opening set, nearly double Pegula’s total, which made it difficult for her to build momentum.

Pegula also leaned on her serve, recording six aces in the first set and closing it out in just 30 minutes.

The start of the second set featured a brief pause as Anisimova stepped off court, but once play resumed, Pegula maintained control.

Anisimova showed signs of settling in with improved service games, yet Pegula continued to apply pressure and earned another break to stay firmly ahead.

By the end of the match, Pegula’s consistency and ability to take advantage of key opportunities proved decisive.