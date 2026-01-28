Prince William, Kate Middleton praised for ‘no phone policy’ for kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are lauded for their parenting techniques.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, do not want to alienate their children from the realities of the world.

Childcare expert Jo Frost said: "From a professional standpoint I strongly agree with the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales are making. Their approach to holding back on smartphones and limiting their children's screen exposure is not old-fashioned parenting—it is based on informed, intentional, and deeply connected, intuitive parenting."

Frost continued: "I see on social media this blanket tone as if old-fashioned often implies nostalgia, a longing for the past, or a resistance to progress. This is none of those things." Instead, the parenting expert believes that Kate and William's approach is actually crucial, especially when faced with modern technology.

"These parents are fully aware they are raising children in a digitally saturated world just like millions of other parents worldwide," Frost told the outlet. "They are not in denial of technology's place in society and they are simply choosing to lead rather than react and cave in."