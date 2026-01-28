Sarah Ferguson winds up on a knife’s edge amid emotional breakdowns

With each passing day more information related to Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with the known financier is starting to drop. But the person most effected, according to reports is none other than his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Not only has she been swinging on the knife’s edge but has even been crying behind the scenes as she watches it all unfold.

Her emotions have also got a lot to do with each van that arrives at Royal Lodge to pack up her ex-husband’s items because she’s allegedly ‘struggling’ with the new reality she’s being forced into with the exile and removal currently underway.

According to a report by The Mirror she’s even told those remaining in her friends’ circle that the withdrawal she’s seeing from her titles as well as the accommodation she’s enjoyed despite her separation is “not good for my mental health” because those around her are allegedly “out for blood in every way.”

A new report has since come out too, and it shows a well placed insider speak to MailOnline and say, “she's on a knife edge and bursting out crying several times a day.”

Plus “she's really not sure what the future holds,” they added given that the ‘happiest divorced couple ever’ have become pariahs in the London social scene since their emails and the extent of their connection to Epstein was leaked.

Even her daughters have stepped back, most notably Princess Beatrice whose said to have rescinded her offer to let her mum stay in her home in The Cotswolds because “She has to put her own reputation first and give their kids a respectable chance at life.”