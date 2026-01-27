King Charles, Queen Camilla host event at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to recognize Holocaust Memorial Day, said a statement on Tuesday.

The day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The royal family also shared several photos of the monarch and his wife meeting those who attended the reception.

The statement issued by the palace said, "The King and Queen hosted a reception for Holocaust survivors and their families. During the reception, they viewed portraits of seven Holocaust survivors who had been honoured for services to Holocaust awareness and education."

These paintings were commissioned by the king when he was Prince of Wales and are currently on display in the East Wing of Buckingham Palace, the statement added.

According to the statement, "The king and queen also met representatives from Patronages which are working to educate future generations about the Holocaust. These patronages included Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, Anne Frank Trust UK and The Holocaust Educational Trust."

The palace said, "The King and Queen lit candles as a symbolic act of remembrance and hope for the future."