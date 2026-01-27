Meghan Markle takes charges of Sussex house as Harry still 'wrapped up in past'
Prince Harry is reportedly not doing anything as Meghan Markle takes the responsibility of running Sussex household
Meghan Markle is leading the Sussex household professionally as Prince Harry reportedly does nothing, claimed an insider.
The Duchess of Sussex is running her lifestyle brand As Ever and working on documentaries under Archewell Productions.
Meanwhile, Harry is spending most of his time at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and relies on speaking engagements and his Invictus Games work for income.
An insider told Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on different paths, with Meghan driving their career projects.
“Harry’s not really doing anything in America. It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record," they said.
“He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that," the insider shared.
“I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now,” they added. “I don’t think they leave the house much.”
“Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry.”
Another source noted that the California-based royals are discussing their charity’s future these days.
"The big question was, would Archewell close, or would another charity take it over?" they said.
"Harry and Meghan were looking to get a fiscal sponsor, someone to take on the outgoing costs and to keep things cheap. Really, it's all smoke and mirrors."
-
Meghan Markle makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet's path
-
Meghan Markle receives huge offer to spill royal secrets as Prince Harry objects
-
Prince William strongly opposes King Charles in welcoming Harry, Meghan back
-
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry frustrated with social media move
-
Prince Harry 'terrified' as stalker takes advantage of low security
-
King Charles takes major step to forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-
‘Disgraced’ Andrew receives major happy news as he prepares to leave Royal Lodge
-
King Charles can be 'key player' in fixing US relationship