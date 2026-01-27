Meghan Markle takes charges of Sussex house as Harry still 'wrapped up in past'

Meghan Markle is leading the Sussex household professionally as Prince Harry reportedly does nothing, claimed an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex is running her lifestyle brand As Ever and working on documentaries under Archewell Productions.

Meanwhile, Harry is spending most of his time at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and relies on speaking engagements and his Invictus Games work for income.

An insider told Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on different paths, with Meghan driving their career projects.

“Harry’s not really doing anything in America. It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record," they said.

“He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that," the insider shared.

“I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now,” they added. “I don’t think they leave the house much.”

“Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry.”

Another source noted that the California-based royals are discussing their charity’s future these days.

"The big question was, would Archewell close, or would another charity take it over?" they said.

"Harry and Meghan were looking to get a fiscal sponsor, someone to take on the outgoing costs and to keep things cheap. Really, it's all smoke and mirrors."