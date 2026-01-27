Ducks vs Oilers: Edmonton welcomes back Kasperi Kapanen
Ducks vs Oilers: Edmonton looks to build momentum against an Anaheim team that has been at the top of their game in recent matches
The Edmonton Oilers will get a boost to their lineup Monday night as forward Kasperi Kapanen is set to return for their match against the Anaheim Ducks.
The game comes as Edmonton looks to build momentum against an Anaheim team that has been at the top of their game in recent matches.
Kapanen was absent after suffering an injury on January 18, 2026, during a game against the St. Louis Blues. His absence was noticeable, particularly because of the speed and energy he brings to the Oilers’ forward group.
Edmonton struggled at times to match pace during his time out, making his return a much-needed boost.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch has emphasized the importance of Kapanen’s style of play, noting that his speed and urgency can help drive the tempo.
Anaheim’s strong play has made this a tougher matchup than earlier meetings, putting added pressure on Edmonton to deliver a stellar performance.
With Kapanen back in the lineup, the Oilers are hoping to generate more offensive chances and maintain a faster pace throughout the game.
Edmonton will look to take advantage of home ice and reestablish rhythm as they continue their push through the schedule.
