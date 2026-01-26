King Charles concerns forced Donald Trump to backtrack on NATO remarks

"The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!"

King Charles, as Commander-in-Chief of the British troops, has apparently played key role as US President Donald Trump backtracked and hailed the country’s forces after his NATO remarks.

According to a report by the Sun, after the King’s concerns over his slur on NATO troops were passed to the White House, Donald Trump backtracked.

The report said last night a British official said: “You would always expect our Commander-in-Chief to defend the Armed Forces’ proud record of service and sacrifice.

The well-placed source continued: “It was made very clear that the King’s concern over the hurt had been caused by the comments whether inadvertent or not.”

The fresh claims came as US President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to be partially walking back remarks on the role of non-US NATO troops in Afghanistan amid growing outrage from European allies.

The US President offered an olive branch to Britain after an angry response to his comments earlier in the week, praising British soldiers.

"The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It´s a bond too strong to ever be broken."

King Charles younger son Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, also released statement after Trump remarks.