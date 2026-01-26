Princess Beatrice, Eugenie react to Sarah Ferguson’s memoir plans

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s reactions over speculations that their mother Sarah Ferguson is writing a memoir have been exposed.

According to royal insiders, the sisters are already struggling with the renewed attention on their parents, Andrew and Fergie’s, past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, rumours that the former Duchess of York is taking diaries from Royal Lodge, which could help her expose the royal family, have added to Beatrice and Eugenie’s stress.

Speaking of their reaction on the rumours, a source told OK! Magazine that Beatrice and Eugenie “are deeply distressed by the ongoing headlines and the prospect of yet another public rupture involving their parents."

Meanwhile, another source claimed that Sarah feels she has paid a heavy price for decisions taken by her ex-husband, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as she weighs the idea of writing a bombshell memoir exposing royal secrets.

"She feels she has paid a heavy price for decisions that were not hers alone," one source said. "In her mind, loyalty to Andrew has brought her very little protection."

This comes after it was revealed that Sarah was seen taking diaries as she moves out of Royal Lodge over King Charles orders.

Fergie and Andrew were stripped of their royal titles and were ordered to vacate the 30-room mansion over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, an insider said that Ferguson has been gathering personal diaries and may be planning a tell-all.

"Sarah is already moving boxes out of the mansion, and they are said to contain years of personal diaries,” a source said.

“There is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all, something many would see as a line being crossed."