Meghan exposed her future royal game plan during Prince Harry engagement interview

Meghan Markle reportedly showed her true colours during her and Prince Harry’s 2017 engagement interview.

According to a body language expert, the Duchess of Sussex hinted at how she would later navigate life with the Duke during the famous interview conducted by BBC journalist Mishal Husain.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, an expert said that Meghan subtly guided Harry throughout the conversation by using gestures and hand-holding to control the narrative.

At one point, Harry talked about proposing to Meghan for marriage, saying, "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage – just a standard typical night for us," before the couple described roasting a chicken when he proposed.”

Analysing Meghan’s body language at the very moment, the expert said, "At that point, she has established a very deliberate, non-verbal hold over him.”

"By drawing his hand onto her lap and intertwining their fingers, she creates a physical connection that is difficult to break, effectively anchoring him to her and limiting his ability to move or disengage without it being obvious,” the source added.

Following the interview, an expert said, citing palace sources, that they felt the former Suits star’s "performance" should have raised concerns.

"What once read as intimacy is now reassessed as choreography, with critics arguing the signs were visible from the start, Meghan was going to use Harry as a puppet to get exactly what she wanted – ultimate control over him, a royal title for herself and then a life as a celebrity once she manipulated him away from his family,” the insider later said.