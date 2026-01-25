King Charles makes a move so drastic it goes against Prince William, Camilla

King Charles has made a monumental show of support towards Meghan Markle and sources reveal he’s taken strict measures.

This comes amid rumors that the Duchess is sweating over the prospect of returning to the UK, even if its for the Invictus Games.

But with that return and any royal meetings that may take place, the King is rumored to be working behind the scenes to ensure its as smooth as possible.

The insider spoke to Heat World when delivering this verdict and explained, “The King’s made his position clear – he expects everyone to make nice with the Sussexes and ensure this is a stress-free occasion.”

However, that is not to say he’s forcing people like Prince William or Kate Middleton to actually make the visit because that at least he’s leaving to the individuals, so that they decide whether or not they want to actually meet up with Harry and his family, but “everyone is being briefed that they must be respectful and welcoming”.

But “if they can’t do that, they’ll need to keep a distance,” the source admitted.

While not every royals’ thoughts are known, Prince William atleast is rumored to have “zero desire” to see his brother and the same goes for Camilla as well who was described as an evil step mother by the Spare in his memoir of the same name.