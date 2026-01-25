Kate Middleton still upset over Prince William alleged affair with Rose Hanbury

Kate Middleton is said to be still upset over long-running rumours of an alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

According to sources, the Princess of Wales has not completely moved on from the speculations, which first emerged in 2019.

An insider told Radar Online that the rumours left a lasting emotional impact on Kate, leaving old wounds that have never fully healed.

"When the rumors first began circulating, Kate was deeply shaken and emotionally blindsided," the royal tipster said.

"They undermined her confidence in the life she thought was stable and secure, and the hurt they caused left a lasting imprint that has never fully faded."

They continued of Kate and William’s relationship, saying, "They were forced to confront one of the most challenging chapters of their relationship and put in serious effort to move forward.”

"While their marriage still has moments of strain, both are committed to holding the family unit together and weathering difficulties rather than walking away."

The source further claimed that the future Queen has now drawn firmer social boundaries and has kept Rose out of her personal and social circle.

"In 2019, Kate was very clear that Rose needed to be removed from her personal and social sphere, and she is now demanding that again," they said.

"Whatever cordial relationship may have existed came to an immediate halt. The speculation left Kate feeling exposed and embarrassed, and she was determined to put as much space as possible between herself and anything that might revive those damaging narratives."

"Any time Rose surfaces at an event connected to the royal world, it reopens old emotional wounds for Kate.

"What once seemed like a harmless friendship is now colored entirely by the rumors, and the public speculation was deeply humiliating for her. Even now, the memory of it remains painful."