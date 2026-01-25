Meghan Markle marks distance from Prince Harry in a shocking display: ‘Steps back and away’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s most recent appeareance at the Sundance festival has prompted many to weigh in on what all has changed in their ensembles and image.

The whole thing has been broken down by body language expert Judi James and comes directly from the looks they sported a the Film Festival’s screening inside Salt Lake’s Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

In a move different from their usual, Meghan donned a black long-sleeved top as well as jeans while Prince Harry had puffer, black top, dark gilet and paired all that with grey jeans.

With the change they seem to have embodied, as compared to their past high profile looks Ms bond spoke to Express.co.uk and said, “this looks like something of a rebrand for Meghan in particular, with a very pared-back, low-key styling and a bit of a rethink when it comes to her body language.”

Because the whole time she reportedly looks almost happy to go low-key with her posing.

Especially when she was standing straight on to the camera with a tempered, modest smile,” because throughout the whole thing she had one thumb “hooked into her jeans pocket at one point” and according to the body language expert, “seems keen to avoid taking over the group poses by pushing herself into the centre at another”.

She also seems to be ‘allowing’ Harry to stand posing with their host while “she stands very slightly away from the pose to their side.”

All in all this showed that “both Meghan and Harry appear to have opted for a more non-royal, casual look here, with Harry even in a puffa jacket, but there's no sign of any of their usual desire to pressup close together and maybe hold hands or embrace.”

“They seem to be posing in a way that might not upstage their hosts and the stars of the show here,” she said before signing off too.