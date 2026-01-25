Royal expert reveals Prince Harry’s frustration during legal battle

Prince Harry appeared tense and frosty during his testimony at London’s High against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), an eyewitness claimed.

According to Royal Insider, royal expert Chris Ship, who attended the hearing, described the Duke of Sussex as “bullish.”

The expert said that King Charles’ son was visibly angry as he faced two hours of questioning as he gave insights into the hearing.

He noted that Harry’s body language reflected his frustration throughout, saying, “It was tense and frosty between [Harry] and the barrister Antony White on behalf of Associated Newspapers Limited from the very outset.

“Harry gave quite a bullish performance. I saw him a few times, he was swinging in his chair almost as if his anger towards Associated Newspapers Limited was seeping out of his body language no matter what his mouth was saying,” he added.

“Then you got to the point at the end when he was speaking about Meghan. He knew his evidence was coming to an end.

“I think he was at that point where he couldn’t control his emotions anymore. That’s when his red went a bit red. He bit his lip and couldn’t hold back the tears.”

According to People Magazine, Harry became emotional when discussing the impact of press coverage on his wife, Meghan Markle.

He said during the trial, “By standing up here and taking a stand against them, this has continued to come after me.

“And they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord,” the Duke added.