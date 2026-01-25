Latest ratings lay bare who is most popular royal

King Charles beats Meghan Markle by far margin in popularity polls

In 2019, Meghan Markle's rating in the UK reached its peak at 55%. A year later, the royal family experienced a seismic event when she and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped away from the Firm.



This decision opened the couple to criticism from royal admirers and, allegedly, from the members of the royals, leading the Duke of Sussex to suggest his family was jealous because the Suits star attracted more attention than they did.

"I just wish that we would all learn from the past. But to see how effortless it was for Meghan to come into the family so quickly in Australia…and just be able to connect with people,” he said during the pair's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

However, it can be argued that Markle generated more headlines; overall, public approval rests with the monarch. The latest YouGov poll indicates this.

Charles stands at 60% of people liking him in a poll conducted this month, with 19 percent saying the same of the Duchess of Sussex.

A stunning dip in popularity is not the only setback Markle recently received; her deal with Netflix was reportedly another shock in tow.

An insider claims to The Sun that the streamer is not happy with the pair's performance, prompting them to rethink their partnership, which they first struck in 2020 for $100 million.

"The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they've got all they can from the couple. Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair," the source adds.

It is worth noting that Prince William and Kate Middleton have an approval rating of 77% and 74%, respectively, making them the most popular royal members.