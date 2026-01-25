Inside SpaceX Starfactory: MrBeast’s billion-dollar tech video goes viral

YouTube star MrBeast has released a ground breaking tour of the SpaceX Starfactory, filmed alongside Elon Musk. This billion-dollar tech video provides the first comprehensive look at the high-volume production line designed to make humanity multi-planetary by producing a new Starship every few days.

In his 23-minute YouTube video, “$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Futuristic Tech!”MrBeast features SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility, where he even installs a heat shield tile on a Starship currently being prepared for a future flight.

According to SpaceX VP Kathy Lueders, plans for Moon trips are fast approaching. These missions will be capable of carrying 100 passengers each with thousands more planned to eventually make humanity multi-planetary.

The video surfacing on social media had hit 16 million views in under a day earning appreciation from space fans for inspiring MrBeast’s 300 million subscribers while showcasing Starbase’s shift to high-volume rocket production.

The tour included a close look at the heat-shield that protects Starship during atmospheric re-entry; engineers explained that each vehicle uses around 18,000 of the lightweight ceramic tiles. SpaceX aims to eventually launch thousands of these vehicles as part of its strategic objective to make humanity a multi-planetary species.