Meghan Markle worried about 'nasty trolls' as she braces for UK comeback

Meghan Markle worried about 'nasty trolls' as she brace for UK comeback

Meghan Markle is reportedly worried about her UK comeback, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex is worried the media is going to brutally react the moment she sets foot the country’s soil.

A source told Radar Online: “Her biggest worry is not logistics or protocol – it is the sheer volume of press attention and negativity she expects. She feels the UK media climate toward her has only hardened.”

Another source added d: “Her approval numbers in the UK remain extremely low, with a clear majority still opposed to her. She is acutely aware that large sections of the British press remain openly hostile, and that level of animosity would inevitably make any return difficult and uncomfortable.” Meanwhile, a source close to the Duchess previously told The Daily Express: “Meghan has issues about security and serious concerns about some really nasty trolls

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.