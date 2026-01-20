Prince Harry picks PR photos in fear of ‘bald spots’

Prince Harry is very conscious about losing his hair, says an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, who has had a family history of early balding, is focused on not disclosing his hair on camera.

Commenting on Harry’s latest arrival in the UK, one netizen tweeted: “He appears increasingly bald and I would think that, living in California, there is no shortage of hair restorer professionals who could give him back his lovely ginger locks.”

"They'll approve ten pictures and reject a hundred. If Harry's bald spot catches the light wrong, it's automatically a no," a source is quoted as saying.

"It's not about artistic direction… it's about Harry's hair, or what little is left."

This comes as Royal expert Rob Lowe notes in 2019: “I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair!”

“Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the f***ing king of England! And...there’s a pill!” he added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.