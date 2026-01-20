Prince Harry questioned over desires of becoming ‘next King’

Prince Harry’s intentions are questioned as he makes a brief UK comeback.

The Duke of Sussex, who has touched down London this week for his High Court hearing in tax payer funded security battle, wants to make a clear way for his wife and kids ahead of Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells Express: "Does he want to be the next king? I don't think so.

"But he uses his royal status commercially here in the States, so it's very important that it looks like he has proximity to the British Royal Family,” she notes.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is not willing to have Prince Harry back into her life.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, the source said: "Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit. She doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."

They added: "It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole. If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."