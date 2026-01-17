Kevin Durant speaks out on Oklahoma City Thunder’s physical defensive style

Kevin Durant offered high praise for the Oklahoma City Thunder defense following their dominant win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

The Thunder, coached by Mark Daigneault, have built a reputation as one of the NBA’s strongest defensive teams, leaning on physical play, constant effort, and disciplined rotations.

Oklahoma City earned its fifth straight victory with another performance that limited scoring and disrupted its offensive rhythm throughout the game.

Durant said Oklahoma City’s approach reflects what successful teams do, pushing back against criticism that the Thunder cross the line with their physicality.

“They play with physicality for sure, but that’s what championship organizations do. I don’t think they toe the line or anything,” Durant said.

“I just think they just play swarming basketball; they all rush to the ball. They play physically off the ball. They got great hands. They got a good shot-blocking center. I don’t think they do too much, anything extra. I just think they play together and know how to swarm the basketball.”

The comments come amid online debate from fans and analysts who argue that Oklahoma City benefits from excessive contact.

However, league data has not supported claims that the Thunder receive special treatment or play outside NBA standards.

Durant, a former Thunder star and one of the league’s most accomplished scorers, did not blame officials or circumstances for the loss.

Instead, he credited Oklahoma City’s defensive unity and effort.