Prince Harry’s UK security still up in the air ahead of London return: Report

Prince Harry is reportedly unsure about his police protection as he is all set to visit the UK.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, experts noted that the claims that Harry's security is already "nailed on" are too early and the rumors can create an obstacle in the decision which is "still underway."

The Duke of Sussex will return to London for his High Court trial against Associated Newspapers scheduled on January 19.

Earlier reports suggesting that Harry's government-backed security will be restored were reportedly "an effort to shape the media narrative."

Now government source claimed that "no conclusion" has "yet" been made and the review is still in process.

A source told the outlet, "No-one can say what the RMB (Risk Management Board) will ultimately advise Ravec (the Royal and VIP Executive Committee,) because the review is still underway and there is simply no conclusion yet."

The insider further noted, "Suggestions that the outcome is already settled look like an effort to shape the media narrative around a process that is still active and being properly examined. This is the one huge reason this is far from a done deal for Harry."

The prince's long-running dispute with the U.K. Home Office started after Harry's tax-funded security was removed following his move of saying goodbye to royal duties back in 2020.