Inside King Charles’ last effort to reconcile with Harry: ‘In case something untoward happens to him’

Questions have started to emerge, not only about Prince Harry’s motivations behind his bid for reconciliation but also that of King Charles’, given his cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

For those unversed, this has been rehashed given the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC)’s decision to review the security policy associated with the US-based prince, given his status as a part-time royal.

As it stands the Duke is entitled to security when he is in the United Kingdom but that could seen reverse for the ‘positive’, according to a report by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

He spoke to Fox News Digital when delivering the insight and admits, “if the reports are true that the Government body RAVEC have now established that Harry and the family can receive full protection whilst in Great Britain, then it shows that perhaps Harry was right all the time to seek legal confirmation on this fact.”

Furthermore, for those unversed it means that “situations are fast approaching, that a thaw in relationships is moving forward and that a reconciliation with all the family is possible.”

Moreover, “this again brings up the subject — why now? There have been many alleged views on the state of the king's health. Is that a consideration for this U-turn in policy clearing up issues before more decisive arrangements are made?”

Before concluding he also said, “If it is deemed officially true, the door is opening for a united royal family once more. I believe Charles has listened to public opinion and wishes to make sure if something untoward happens to him — Harry and William will support Camilla as a queen in some capacity.”