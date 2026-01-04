'Dwindling assets' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry faced lonely Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "dwindling assets"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed as ‘dwindling assets’ and the insiders believe they faced a very ‘lonely Christmas.’

According to a report by the OK! magazine, the California-based royal couple spent the holidays away from the royal family despite Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles in September.

The royal experts have told the outlet, this year's holiday period was particularly fraught for Meghan and Harry in terms of their relationship with the royals.

The source says Harry went into meeting with his father King Charles clearly hoping he could find a way back into the family, but that door is “effectively closed” – there's no realistic route for him.

Prince Harry has openly admitted he doesn't know how much time his father has left, and that clearly weighs on him.

“That said, he's not particularly high on Charles' list of priorities right now.”

Meghan, meanwhile, also remains estranged from her own family and has no desire to return to the U.K. as well, so tensions on both sides end up working against what Harry would ‘instinctively want’, the insider said and claimed “the end result is that they faced a very lonely Christmas."

Meanwhile, the royal source has also described Meghan and Harry as "dwindling assets" in the eyes of Netflix, who recently downgraded their content deal.