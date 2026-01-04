Meghan Markle handed easy & specific social media branding advice anyone can follow

With As Ever, and With Love, Meghan on the Duchess’ list of apparent priorities this year, a bit of advice has just landed in her lap, by a PR expert that considers it the recipe to increased popularirty.

The expert that listed out these pointers is PR expert Rhea Freeman and her comments have come during a chat with the Daily Express.

In her eyes, the best way to stand out in the Instagram space is not just mindless posting but instead something aligned with her brand identity, and personal values.

While diving into them all she started by saying, “perhaps, instead, looking at relatable points that her audience can connect with? Maybe New Year’s Resolutions and what she’s looking to remove from her life this year? Or looking to gain and develop?”

Later she pointed out how potentially sharing goals around things connected to things, would make it easier for her then “tie this into her brand.”

Still, she did make one thing clear during her conversation with the outlet and that is that “she’d need to be careful with this if she’s looking to win people over.”

Because while “it would be a clever move to have these goals and resolutions aligning with bigger themes - such as spending more time with friends would be a good one (with some carefully placed products in the visuals), but 'growing my range of jams' wouldn’t land anywhere near as well,” she added too.

Another thing she could do, according to Ms Freeman is to try to “move the focus away from her, and onto the causes she supports,” or by “asking key people connected with them about their vision for the next 12 months” and perhaps even “interesting content, would show more depth, and also highlight causes close to her heart,” she said before signing off.