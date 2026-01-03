King Charles' Balmoral Castle extends closure with latest statement

Balmoral Castle will remain closed to the public on Sunday, said a statement after King Charles's Scottish residence remained off limits for visitors on Friday due to weather conditions.

On Friday a statement said, "Balmoral remains closed to the public today (Saturday 3 January) due to winter weather conditions and an active weather warning."

The estate's social media on Saturday said, "Balmoral will remain closed to the public on Sunday 4 January. All Sunday lunch booking deposits will be refunded."

Visitors were asked to keep an eye on Balmoral's Facebook and Instagram pages or it's website balmoralcastle.com for the latest opening information.

King Charles is currently staying at Sandringham in Norfolk, avoiding the extreme weather conditions that are occurring in Scotland.

On Christmas Day, the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla led senior royals to a church in Sandringham in eastern England, greeting well-wishers in crisp winter weather.