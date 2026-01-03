King Charles' Balmoral Castle extends closure with latest statement
Balmoral Castle, King Charles's residence in Scotland, has been closed to the public
Balmoral Castle will remain closed to the public on Sunday, said a statement after King Charles's Scottish residence remained off limits for visitors on Friday due to weather conditions.
On Friday a statement said, "Balmoral remains closed to the public today (Saturday 3 January) due to winter weather conditions and an active weather warning."
The estate's social media on Saturday said, "Balmoral will remain closed to the public on Sunday 4 January. All Sunday lunch booking deposits will be refunded."
Visitors were asked to keep an eye on Balmoral's Facebook and Instagram pages or it's website balmoralcastle.com for the latest opening information.
King Charles is currently staying at Sandringham in Norfolk, avoiding the extreme weather conditions that are occurring in Scotland.
On Christmas Day, the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla led senior royals to a church in Sandringham in eastern England, greeting well-wishers in crisp winter weather.
-
Prince William's surprising feelings about ‘disgraced’ Andrew revealed
-
Zara Tindall's fashion evolution puts her just behind Kate Middleton
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton teaching George about his ‘identity’ as future king
-
Prince Harry's luxury Christmas gift for Meghan Markle revealed
-
Prince William, Harry clash over concerns about Princess Charlotte's future
-
Kate Middleton keen to strengthen family bonds
-
'Dwindling assets' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry faced lonely Christmas
-
Kate Middleton's cancer served as powerful reminder for Prince William